Imágenes sobre los estragos que causó el terremoto de 7.0 en Alaska

Un terremoto de 7.0 seguido de uno otro de magnitud 5.7, abrieron diferentes calles en Anchorage, la ciudad más grande de Alaska, Estados Unidos.

Varias familias y habitantes cercanos a las costas se mudaron a zonas altas, como medida de prevención por la alerta de tsunami debido a las réplicas.

Residentes de la zona también mostraron en las diferentes redes sociales, cómo se vivieron los momentos durante los sismos.

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) 30 de noviembre de 2018