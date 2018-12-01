Imágenes sobre los estragos que causó el terremoto de 7.0 en Alaska

Internacionales sábado 1 de diciembre 2018, 11:57 AM

Un terremoto de 7.0 seguido de uno otro de magnitud 5.7, abrieron diferentes calles en  Anchorage, la ciudad más grande de Alaska, Estados Unidos.

Varias familias y habitantes cercanos a las costas se mudaron a zonas altas, como medida de prevención por la alerta de tsunami debido a las réplicas.

Residentes de la zona también mostraron en las diferentes redes sociales, cómo se vivieron los momentos durante los sismos.

Fotografía: AP

Fotografía: AP

Fotografía: Reuters

Fotografía: AFP

Fotografía: AP

Fotografía: Reuters

Compartir

Comentarios

Te pueden interesar