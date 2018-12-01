Imágenes sobre los estragos que causó el terremoto de 7.0 en Alaska

Un terremoto de 7.0 seguido de uno otro de magnitud 5.7, abrieron diferentes calles en Anchorage, la ciudad más grande de Alaska, Estados Unidos.
Varias familias y habitantes cercanos a las costas se mudaron a zonas altas, como medida de prevención por la alerta de tsunami debido a las réplicas.
Residentes de la zona también mostraron en las diferentes redes sociales, cómo se vivieron los momentos durante los sismos.
#AnchorageEarthquake my truck dancing to the earthquake this morning. #Anchorage #earthquake pic.twitter.com/nhytgpNf1m
— Mike (@VactusSerakai) 30 de noviembre de 2018
#Alaska #AnchorageEarthquake Video of a friends house cam…..scary stuff!!! pic.twitter.com/BFquCIVsol
— Gregory Howard (@akhowie21) 1 de diciembre de 2018
This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO
— Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) 30 de noviembre de 2018
Nest cam footage of this morning’s earthquake at our home in South Anchorage. Unreal. #AlaskaEarthquake #AnchorageEarthquake pic.twitter.com/xa3S5J1ZB7
— Allison Louise (@allisonlouise) 30 de noviembre de 2018
Nothing like being woken up by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake. #AlaskaQuake #AnchorageEarthquake pic.twitter.com/fmbKbvpIux
— Madison Ealum (@lykewhaii) 1 de diciembre de 2018
I live here this is my mothers photos of Walmart where she works very large force shook the ground. Very very scary #AnchorageEarthquake pic.twitter.com/TelFNgJRAs
— Nolan (@NolanfromEarth) 30 de noviembre de 2018
My coffee hut I work at Downtown #AnchorageEarthquake pic.twitter.com/DvP3Zt2wXz
— DanielleRenee🦋 (@gingerbby_907) 30 de noviembre de 2018
My phone screen cracked, I’m not sure what fell on it. #anchoragealaska #anchorageearthquake pic.twitter.com/zOuT0Hximt
— Rachel (@richlayers) 30 de noviembre de 2018
Via @cassieschirmtv…the KTVA newsroom is shooketh.#AlaskaEarthquake #AnchorageEarthquake #AlaksaTsunami pic.twitter.com/H66Wa3WAM8
— ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) 30 de noviembre de 2018
